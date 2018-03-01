PICTURE SPECIAL: Ballyshannon Musical Society present Sister Act at the Abbey Centre

Ballyshannon Musical Society raised the curtain on their latest production Sister Act on Tuesday at the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon and I was there to take photographs, some of those appeared today in the Democrat, here's lots more from the show which really is worth seeing.

The musical runs from Tuesday, February 27th to Saturday, 3rd March at 8pm nightly, with two shows on the final day, matinee at 3pm and 8pm.



Based on the film

Sister Act is a musical based on the hit 1992 film of the same name, starring Whoopi Goldberg. The show opens on Christmas Eve, Deloris Van Cartier, played by Farrah Bogle, who barely gets a chance to draw a breath all night is performing for her gangster boyfriend Curtis Jackson, (Frankie O’Donnell) in the night club he owns.

The police desk chief Eddie is played by Niall Kerr.



Taken to a convent



The police desk chief Eddie decides that Deloris needs protection and sends her to the place he believes Jackson will never find her, a convent. Contact with the outside is limited and rules and regulations apply.

Deloris joins the other nuns and is introduced as Sister Mary Clarence, and after several comedic interactions with the overly perky Sister Mary Patrick (Aine Cronan), Deloris discovers just how much is limited when she is a nun ("It’s Good to Be A Nun").

Deloris goes to a slinky bar, and is followed by Sister Mary Patrick and Sister Mary Robert (Siobhan McParland). However, Deloris recognizes Joey, TJ, and Pablo entering the bar.



Church choir



The following morning Deloris attends the choir practice and realizes how bad it is.

Act two opens with Mother Superior praying to get rid of Deloris, but Monsignor O’Hara (Keith Robinson) tells her that the men who were planning to buy the church love the choir, and have given their money to improve and keep the church.



Second act



The second act sees the Pope no less visit the choir and lots of wonderful drama ensues with Deloris forced to tell them the truth about who she really is and that she cannot perform with them for the Pope.

She leaves but feeling guilty for abandoning her sisters when they needed her, she decides to return to the convent and sing with her sisters ("Sister Act").

It all comes down to a final confrontation in which Jackson, armed and dangerous, tells Deloris to get on her knees and beg for her life. However, all the sisters and nuns stand in front of her telling Jackson that he will have to go through them first ("Sister Act (Reprise)").

Jackson is about to start firing at the nuns when Eddie comes in and fights Jackson off.

The show ends with all the nuns and eventually the entire cast performing "Spread the Love Around" for the Pope (Paul Dunleavy).

The cast then perform one last rousing “Raise Your Voice" as a curtain call.

Sister Act is directed by Mary Daly, musical direction by Niamh Currid and lively choreography by Karla Gallagher. Paul Dunleavy once again has looked after the fabulous costumes.



A show not to be missed



This show is not to be missed, with wonderful performances, beautiful songs, music, dancing, full musical orchestra and funny one liners it really has it all.

Bookings at the Abbey Arts Centre, 071/98 51375.

Sister Act, Ballyshannon Musical Society 27th February to 3rd March at 8pm nightly.