PIC SPECIAL: St. Michael's GAA end of season awards night

It was another busy year on and off the pitch for St. Michael's GAA club who held their end of season dinner dance in the Shandon Hotel last weekend.

The club marked various achievements and successes with a number of awards presentations while special awards were presented to a number of players who represented Donegal at different levels during the season.

Martin McElhinney was also honoured for playing his 100th game for Donegal while club stalwarts Noel Toye and Michael McColgan were inducted into the St. Michael's GAA Hall of Fame.

On top of all that, the club also launched their fantastic new website.

