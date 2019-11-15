Ken and Dorothy Foley recently hosted a superb day for the community in their Donegal Town unit with many of the past, present and even future GAA and others taking part to raise valuable funds for both the Bluestack Foundation and Alzheimer's Ireland.

From early morning to mid-afternoon the restaurant was packed and Ken commented: "The community here in the county have been so supportive since the very day we opened our doors - it is a truly great county and we are delighted to be able to give something back the community"