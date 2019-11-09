If cupid's arrow hasn't hit the target and you still haven't found the love of your life. then forget the online dating services and head to Ardara where this year's Matchmaking Festival is taking place.

Last night the ballroom in the Nesbitt Arms was packed with dancers both young and hold for a great show by David James and already the crowds are building up or Jim Devine.

Our very own Frank Galligan is doing a tremendous job in pairing off some very prospective couples and we will await the outcome with anticipation.

Meanwhile, enjoy the rest of the evening and a full day's programme in Ardara on Sunday