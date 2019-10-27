The team at Harvey's Point, on their own initiative, gave up their spare time this afternoon to participate in a spinathon to raise money for Bumbleance the national children's ambulance. This is just one of many fundraisers that they have organised and will continue fundraising until next March.

The Saoirse Foundation is a registered non-profit charity dedicated to making positive life impacts for sick children. The charity was founded by Tony and Mary Heffernan in 2010 after their daughter, Saoirse, was diagnosed with Batten Disease (Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinoses – NCL) – a rare and fatal neurological condition.

The BUMBLEance service is the first of its kind in the world. It has all the amenities of a regular ambulance but it includes the all-important extras to make a sick child’s journey as safe, comfortable and entertaining as possible. Our aim is to distract, comfort and entertain Ireland’s youngest and most critically ill patients as they travel to and from hospitals and paediatric treatment centres nationwide.