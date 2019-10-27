Donegal man plays a pivotal role for Wales in Japan

The result may not have gone his way for Lyndon Meehan, a native of Donegal Town and his family but his journey to Japan was indeed trip of a lifetime full of indelible memories

Lyndon is the son of the well-known columnist and writer with the Donegal Democrat, Paddy Meehan and has been involved in rugby for many years. A past pupil of Portora College in Enniskillen he lined out for his college in school's rugby on numerous occasions and continued with the game when he moved to Wales.

Lyndon specialises in sports dentistry and has been the dentist to the Welsh team for many years as well as looking after Cardiff City FC.

Wales put in a great fighting display against South Africa but succumbed at the end. Lyndon commented, "Luck was not on our side but it was an awesome experience"