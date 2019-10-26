Huge crowds gathered in Donegal town this afternoon for a great selection of Halloween event which was all organised by voluntary communities.

Many travelled from as far away as Sligo, Derry, Ardara and Dungloe to participate which were a credit to the people of Donegal in that they were devoid of the commercialism often associated with these events - these were created simply for the enjoyment of the kids. The imagination and sheer hard work of entertaining and taking care of so many children is a task not to be envied.

Early in the day at the Ashtree Garden Centre a day of Pumpkin Carving and Shaving took place while over at the Railway Museum enjoy a great afternoon of entertainment.

As darkness fell the werewolves were howling along Donegal Bay with bonfires lit to ward them off, zombies prowled as witches flew in to partake in a vampire wedding........this was indeed a night to remember for many.....Happy Halloween!