A special trip for people very special people

Last weekend we had the privilege of travelling with the members of the Bluestack Foundation to the Beyond Limits Summit in Croke Park which was organised by the National Ombudsman for Children, Donegal Town native, Dr Niall Muldoon.

From the moment we left to our return late at night, people sang, laughed, told complicated riddles and never once complained this was their day and they proved a great example and inspiration to us all.

We have compiled a photo diary of the day (Only part 1) - the rest will follow over the weekend.

Please feel free to share the photographs with your family and friends - the foundation. which is totally self-funded needs every bit of publicity it can get.

Thank you for allowing me to share a great day with you all.