Donegal's Moya receives Presidential award

Moya Brennan, a member of the famous Brennan family was recognised by all her peers tonight when she received the Presidential Award for her ongoing contribution to Irish Music.

Starting off many years ago playing down in Leo's in Meenaleck, in what may have considered the first "boy and girl" band Clannad's music evolved into some unbelievable haunting compositions - the most well known being Harry's Game.

Though not touring as much as the early years Maya has been collaborating with her husband Tim Jarvis and her son and daughter and harpist Cormac de Barra producing some great music which is evident in their latest album "Timeless"

She can indeed still be seen playing down on Leo's stool in Meenaclady. This lady is simply a timeless treasure to Irish music as she continues to encourage up and coming talent in Leo's.