See Gallery; Just a perfect day for Donegal

Early this morning up on 50 people young old travelled from semi-darkness into the light on the road to Dublin and more especially Croke for a special summit on special needs.

The Bluestack FoundationSpecial needs choir were travelling at the invitation of Dr Niall Muldoon, the National Ombudsman to close this important conference with the National Youth Orchestra. I was privileged to be at one with them during this inspirational day, one that will remain with me for many years

These people are special but not in the way one might expect. They are special in that they are fun, clever, intuitive, intelligent = what they might lack in one aspect they more than compensate for in others.

From 7.00 am this morning it was non stop singing and joy to Dublin - The Bluestack Foundation today won the hearts of Dublin and the nation- maybe it's now time we recognised the unbelievable asset we have here at home in Donegal