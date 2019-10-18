SEE FULL GALLERY: It's just pitch-perfect at Donegal's Lip Sync Battle

In one of the most anticipated events in recent times the charity Lip Sync Battle not only lived up to all expectations but without a doubt, exceeded them.

Unfortunately, there has to be only one winner even though they really were all winners Team Acapella featuring Kirsty Harron, India Kennedy, Annie McFadden and Kerry Mitchell with their sheer enthusiasm and passion, their version of Pitch Perfect just shaded the opposition.

Compere Noel Cunningham and the judges were an act in their own right with no shortage of witty remarks - Michael Daly, Margaret Carr Flynn, Jason Quigley and Pat Ward had their work cut out such was the competition.

The brainchild of Karla Lacey and Evan Gorrell and assisted by many volunteers, this highly entertaining event was run in aid of the very worthy Cycle Against Suicide.

The charity has a long history in Donegal ever since Jim Breen and his cyclists crossed the Erne a few years ago eventually making it “Destination Donegal” and leaving a lasting impression on many, especially the younger generation.

His ethos was, and is, “embrace life” and never was that more evident on Friday night last when there was a feeling of non-stop enthusiasm and joy in the air when the acts performed before over 500 guests.

The entertainers comprised groups from Killybegs, Ballybofey and Donegal town and to say the entertainment was superb would be a gross understatement. We had everything from Abba to Annie, Grease to Michael Jackson, the Spice Girls to Gloria Gaynor and then one must not forget the guest acts.

The Bluestack Foundation Choir who are on their way to Croke Park tomorrow morning Saturday to perform in the Beyond Limits conference were just full of passion and an inspiration to everybody present.

The same could be said for the Diamond Dancers who also put in a perfect exhibition of Irish dancing - the talent in this county just continues to amaze. Indeed young Conor McAllister, a superb vocalist, had the difficult task of trying to entertain a packed room, but he excelled.

Back to the competitors - well, they were so good that one would almost believe that they were actually singing. I suspect that many were such was the enthusiasm but everything was just great - the costumes, their choreography, it was just a complete performance.