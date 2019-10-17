SEE GALLERY: A night of designer, high steps and superb food

Despite the onslaught of torrential rain on Thursday evening last, a huge crowd gathered in Magee of Donegal’s flagship store for their annual fashion show in aid of the very deserving and local worthwhile charity, the Solace Cancer Centre,

Adding to the enjoyment of the night there was one big surprise in the wings when 3 times world champion Irish dancer Gerard Byrne, latest Riverdance recruit took to the platform and gave a flawless exhibition of Irish dance to a standing ovation.

The Cancer Centre located just outside Donegal town in St. Joseph’s Avenue was set up in 2007 by Sr. Magdalene Moore with the help of others and really does provide a haven of solace to all comers. This invaluable centre operates only on donations and fundraising events and is very much part of the fabric of the town.

On Thursday night last guests were all personally welcomed by the Chairman of Magee, Lynn Temple and his wife Elizabeth and son Patrick. Indeed the highlight of the evening was the arrival of “the matriarch of Magee, if not Donegal” the 93-year-old Maureen Temple.

In all my time attending this event, she has never been absent such is her passion for the family brand. Indeed as a next-door neighbour growing up on Main Street, she seemed ever-present in the shop alongside her husband the late Howard.

It was a testament to this world-famous brand that many of the guests were proudly wearing Magee themselves - blazers, jackets, gilets, all timeless designs.

Magee have adapted exceptionally well to the changing times - for those that want the traditional herringbone tweed jacket, it is still available and once again very fashionable.

Alternatively, you will also heather purples, grass greens, fuchsia pinks, gorse yellows, sea blues and earthy browns to name but a few colours in tweed and various fabric mixes which have now become essential items in the wardrobes of women and men worldwide.