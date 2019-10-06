SEE GALLERY: Supermacs celebrate a successful year in Donegal

Huge crowds joined Supermacs in Donegal town this afternoon joining the successful chain in their 1st Birthday celebrations.

From noon, the plaza adjacent to the Public Sevices Offices was packed with a constant stream of families, football fans heading to Ballybofey and indeed, many drivers who took advantage of the reduced prices at the pumps before the Budget on Tuesday.

Ken and Dorothy Foley the operators of a number of stores are delighted with their performance in the past year. Ken said: "The support that we have received since moving here is beyond our highest expectations - the community is just so friendly, we have made so many friends in the last year. Donegal is one of the better stores in the chain and I would put a lot of credit down to the great team here."