SEE GALLERY: Donegal's ancient Abbey recalled at book launch

A large crowd gathered in Pier 1 in Donegal town on Friday night last at the launch of an exceptionally interesting book on the Abbey of Donegal. a subject which has by and large has been ignored by many historical and even tourism interests.

Author Seamus O'Doherty, a Donegal native said that he first came across the Abbey of the Four Masters in the late 1960s but took little interest in the building or the graveyard. "What fascinated me then was the view of Donegal Bay from the graveyard and the beautiful scenery which included Rossylongon, St. Ernan's, Ballyboyle Island and beyond to the Green Isle and the Hassons."

He recalled that the Abbey is synonymous with the Annals of the Four Masters, Red Hugh O'Donnell and the history of Tirchonaill yet no book had ever been written that encompassed all of the strands and links to the famous Abbey until now.

An exceptionally interesting work and indeed, easy to read the book will definitely prove of great interest to all lovers of Donegal and its history.