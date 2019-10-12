SEE GALLERY: Celebrations in Donegal as Leghowney marks 10 successful years

This morning the close-knit community of Leghowney outside Donegal town gathered together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their Country Market

The market had very small beginnings but has grown to a ‘must not miss’ occasion with the heartiest of breakfasts being served, a little bit of music being played and a great social occasion in this rural area.

Today was special in that the market was joined by the Donegal Town Community Band, Cllr. Danny Byrne of Dublin Inner City, Mayor Pauric Kennedy in celebration of their ten years.

More than just a country market, the event provides a great social opportunity for both young and old as well as the further opportunity of enjoying a 'low cholesterol' omelette comprising bacon, sausage, black and white pudding and cherry tomatoes all wrapped in a crispy omelette.