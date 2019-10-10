The prestigious Mage of Donegal hosted a superb night of fashion this evening showcasing some of the great 'tweedy' creations in very vibrant colours many of which I would guess were influenced by the local landscapes - fuschia, heathers, gorse and even the rustic colours of our mountains.

The show was compered by Noel Cunningham who had rushed back from the Guinness Storehouse after his successful book launch in Dublin. Ger Byrne, three times world champion dancer and the latest addition to Riverdance gave a classic exhibition of Irish dance during the most enjoyable evening.