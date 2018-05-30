NEWS
Sisters celebrate new arrivals on same day at Donegal hospital
Double delight for Donegal families
Sisters Marie Thornton and Sarah Doherty both gave birth to bouncing bundles of joy in the same hospital maternity unit and on the very same day.
Both sisters have yet to decide on names for their new arrivals but they can look forward to some wonderful double family celebrations in the years to come.
As you can see from the photographs taken by photographer Brian McDaid - the babies, born at Letterkenny University Hospital, are simply beautiful.
