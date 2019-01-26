GALLERY
PICTURE SPECIAL: A massive night for the RNLI in Bundoran's Allingham Arms Hotel
More than 500 people from all parts of the north west made their way to the famous Allingham Arms hotel in Bundoran last night to support the RNLI.
It was a brilliant night as always and the music from Louisiana man Robert Mizzell ensured the dance floor was busy.
We were told the event was a huge success also in financial terms, raising much needed funds for the RNLI locally who do a wonderful job.
