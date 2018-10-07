Photo Gallery from the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny Wedding Fair

Arriving last week at the Clanree Hotel one could well be forgiven for mistakenly thinking that you had arrived at some very lavish ceremony. Vintage limousines were parked just adjacent to the large entrance as the red carpet guided you to a reception which included flowing glasses of Prosecco.

The lobby of the hotel, with its grand “Gone with the Wind” staircase, was bedecked in flowers as was the impressive entrance to their large ballroom. It was an impressive sight but one that general manager Michael Naughton assures me was the norm for the many wedding receptions that the hotel plays host to.

Speaking to the Democrat Michael said, “The wedding market is one that we specialise in and pull out all the stops to ensure the the bride and groom and all their guests have the most memorable and enjoyable day of their lives.

“This year it is that bit extra special in that we are giving every couple who either books with us today or in the immediate future a holiday in Dubai as our way of saying thanks.

“Wedding fairs provide the opportunity for couples to look at all the options here under one roof - all the ingredients are here for that perfect mix - photography, limousine hire, cakes, hairdressing and makeup artists, wedding singers, flowers, novel ideas for stationary and invitations and much, much more.”



He continued, “Gone are the days of the old-fashioned “Wedding Breakfasts” when the guests would arrive in early on the morning, enjoy their meal and would probably have left the hotel by 6.00pm. Nowadays it can often be a weekend affair with after wedding and next day parties - for all couples it is the most important day of their lives.”

Antoinette Coyle of the Clanree said, “From the moment the couples arrive in the door we take over - menus have been organised, seating plans adhered to and all the entertainment in place. In fact one of the reasons we are here today is to supply any additional advice they may require.”

She added, “It has been a very busy day for us and I am delighted to say that we will be sending a few couples off to Dubai already as a number have actually confirmed their bookings.”

The Clanree has a dedicated wedding team who are always on call to help with even your smallest enquiry - do not hesitate to give them a call.