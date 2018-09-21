Glamour and more at superb charity night in Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe

In the Waterfront Hotel both Aranmore RNLI and Cancer Care West were very much on everybody’s mind with the hotel hosting the annual fundraising banquet for both charities.

Noel Cunningham on behalf of Cancer Care West spoke about the importance that Inis Aoibhinn held for Donegal mentioning the high percentage of Donegal people that were using this necessary facility.

Jimmy Early of the Aranmore RNLI spoke of their efforts to secure an inshore rescue craft stressing how much more efficient the service could be with the proper facilities.

A superb night was enjoyed by all.