PICTURE SPECIAL: Suzanne Jackson opens opens McElhinney's new Beauty Hall

In today’s business world there are those that lead and those that follow and McElhinney’s in Ballybofey is just one of those enterprises that fall into the former bracket - they lead the way in innovation.

From humble beginnings in 1971 on Glenfin Street and having endured numerous challenges - floods, fires, recessions - McElhinney’s has flourished. It has firmly established itself as one of the top stores in Ireland, a store where you will find practically everything you need under the comfort of one roof.

Last weekend saw the launch of their Spring Summer Collection, fashion shows, workshops, makeup, demonstrations to herald in the new season.

The climax of this action packed weekend took place on Saturday afternoon when newly married Suzanne Jackson aka SoSueMe came along to open the store’s new Beauty Hall.

Suzanne is no stranger to McElhinney’s or indeed Donegal and as soon as she collected her award at the Gossies as “Girl Boss of the Year” she hopped into her car with her parents Damian and Susan and hightailed it to the Hills.

McElhinney’s holds a very special place in Suzanne’s heart - it was to Ballybofey that she came to choose the most important dress of her life - her wedding dress. Designers would have been clamouring to get Suzanne into their very own creation but no, it was McElhinney’s Bridal Rooms for Suzanne.

The new Beauty Hall has to be seen to be believed - bearing resemblances to Sephora or Brown Thomas, in its own way it is more intimate and customer friendly. It is just the right size and carries all the very latest in fragrances and skin care.

By lunchtime crowds gathered, and the excitement reached peak levels as Suzanne Jackson entered the store to officially open the newly refurbished Beauty Hall! After a short intro, not that she needed to introduce herself to the eager crowd, she chatted about her experience getting her wedding dress in McElhinney’s and about her product range, SoSu by Suzanne even mentioning that her new Oud scented fragrance cost only €50. Indeed a well known designer who does not sell cars, sells a similar scent for €220! Then to the task of the day where, along with Martin McElhinney, Noeleen McGowan and Sandra Devenney she performed official opening while posing for many photographs.

After the ribbon cutting, she came back to the crowds who queued patiently to take photos, snap some selfies and engaged in a little bit of retail therapy herself.

For the new Girl Boss of the Year, for McElhinney’s and for the many guests in store, this was a truly enjoyable event.