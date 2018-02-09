Rose of Tralee excitement comes to Donegal

Many years ago I had the privilege of living next door to the late Paudie O Sé at Krugers on the most westerly tip of the Dingle Peninsula.

Those were the days when Paudie would joke “By the time you fellas win Sam, the Queen will be presenting it.” He may not have been far wrong but win it we did soon afterwards.

Recently not only did hundreds of Donegal people invade The Kingdom for what proved to be a thrilling encounter on the pitch but a rather smaller Kerry delegation made the trip to Donegal for an equally auspicious occasion.

The Rose of Tralee is synonymous with all things Irish and attracts interest from practically every corner of the globe. It helps foster the long links between Ireland and the US and also creates a great tourism awareness abroad.

Recently the current Rose of Tralee, Dr. Jenny Byrne and the Donegal Rose, Amy Callaghan were joined by a host of relations and friends in Donegal Town when they launched the Donegal Rose selection which takes place on April 21st in the Central Hotel.