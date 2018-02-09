Great support from Donegal Town for Mayor Pauric Kennedy's gala ball

There is no doubt about it - when 'Donegal Town' does something it does it very well and last weekend's Mayor's Ball was no exception.

From early Friday afternoon all hair salons in the town were bustling and Magee of Donegal recorded an exceptional demand for crisp white shirts and bow ties.

The occasion was Mayor Pauric Kennedy's inaugural Mayor's Ball in the Abbey Hotel and like all such occasions it was booked out from the very moment tickets were printed.

The lobby in the Abbey Hotel resembled the gracious confines of the Shelbourne Hotel with the champagne flowing freely and guests arriving in their droves dressed in all their finery.

This was a social that succeeded in bringing all sectors of the town together for what was described as “the best social event of the year” in Donegal Town.

Pauric Kennedy, despite his relatively young age has spent most of his life working within the community - the town band, Cycle Against Suicide, Pieta House, Scoil an Linbh Iosa, the Abbey Vocational School are just a fraction of the organisations that he has involved himself with.

He was joined by all his family and his three stunning daughters, India, Chloe and Jasmine were part of the hard working committee which also included Anne McGowan and Tracy Duke. who ensured that everything went like clockwork.

In a short few words to the packed ballroom Pauric said, “It is a proud night for myself and my family and I will have to say that I feel very humbled.

“I believe this town has a great future and even though we have a few minor problems, my father always said that the wheel always turns.It is spinning in the right direction at present and by working together we will succeed.”