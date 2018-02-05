Great night in Donegal Town for Mayor Pauric Kennedy's gala ball

There is no doubt about it that the mention of a “ black tie ball” brings out the very best in everybody when it comes to style and Saturday night last was no exception in Donegal Town when not only the ladies, but also the men excelled themselves in the fashion stakes.

The occasion was the the Mayor’s Ball in the Abbey Hotel where Pauric Kennedy hosted his inaugural ball with almost 300 guests attending. It was indeed a proud night for the Kennedy and McCauley families who have been synonymous with everything that is good about Donegal Town for many generations.

The son and indeed brother of two County Councillors, his father, the late Peter and brother Jonathan. Pauric was accompanied by his three daughters Jasmine, Chloe and India and mother, Nancy and relations from every part of the globe.

This was not a night for speeches - it was a night of celebration for a man who at such a relatively young age has involved himself in practically every community aspect of his home town.

Tributes via video link flashed across the screen - friends and relations in Abu Dhabi, the US and UK, Australia and from our own Daniel. Jim McGuinness also added a warm and sincere tribute to the Donegal Town man.

The event was compered by Paul O’Sullivan who, as usual, kept the evening running very smoothly.

Here's a mix of photographs from the night, see tomorrow's Democrat for more and Matt's Diary on Thursday.