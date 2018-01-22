Big night in Ballyshannon as Aodh Ruadh comes out to celebrate a great year

Aodh Ruadh GAA club in Ballyshannon had a big night on Saturday night when they held their annual dinner and presentation night. The club honoured among others their 1992 Ulster club minor championship winning team, the new county chairman Mick McGrath was recognised by his home club and there were a host of other honours too on what was a great night.

Here's just some of the photos I took on Saturday night, loads more in tomorrow's Tuesday Democrat and People's Press and further coverage on Thursday. Just click on the arrow to view the photos here.