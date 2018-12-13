Santa visits Killybegs to join in the celebrations

There was huge celebrations when Santa Claus visited the coastal village of Killybegs recently.

Father Christmas switched the Christmas lights on much to all the children's joy.

Santa certainly made an entrance as he arrived in the town on a state-of-the-art motorised tricycle.

He was led in by the award winning St Catherine's Band so there was plenty of Christmas music to add to the festive spirits.

Large crowds attended the event which echoed the strong community spirit.