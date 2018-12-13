A wonderful taste of Christmas in Donegal town

The annual taste of Donegal which was part of the pre-Christmsas festive weekend in Donegal town was a huge success.

The festivities began earlier with the switching on of the festive lights.

The wonderful event was held by the Donegal town Chamber of Commerce.

The ballroom in the Abbey Hotel was full to the brim with crafts which were set out tastefully on stalls.

Huge crowds attended the event and enjoyed looking at the crafts which were absolutely beautiful. Many of the crafts were artistic and encompassed a lot of thought and consideration. Many young people had taken the time and care to tailor stunning cards. A great day was had by all.