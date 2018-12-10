Panto show is a real treasure

If the reaction to the first few performances of Treasure Island at the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon are anything to go by, those planning to attend this week are in for a treat.

This is the sixth year of the Abbey Arts Pantomimes and it's pretty clear that this year's production is bigger, better and funnier than ever.

Pirate adventure

It's a madcap, laugh a minute pirate adventure story with loads of fun for all the family.

There were packed attendances for opening night on Saturday evening and again for Sunday evening's matinée performance.

The show continues through until Thursday night with nightly shows at 8pm.

There are two shows on Saturday, December 15 at 3pm and 8pm.