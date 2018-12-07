‘A little taste of Christmas’ in Donegal Town proves a sweet success

The Little Taste of Christmas event in the Abbey Hotel last Sunday proved a great success and attracted many visitors into the town.

Ernan and Mary McGettigan of the Community Chamber told the Democrat, “There is no doubt that crowds were down but you can only host a number of events. Next year we will be back to our normal successful formula and hold it on the Sunday or maybe on the Saturday and Sunday, making a Christmas festival of it.

“However, on the upside, all the reports from the exhibitors are very positive. The general feeling was that people had more room to browse and spend more time at the stalls without any large surges. The result was that they actually purchased more. Overall a great weekend.”