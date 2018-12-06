PICTURE SPECIAL: Rosses Community School in Dungloe creates the perfect Christmas Village

Last weekend students of the Rosses Community School joined by other craft makers created a total Christmas Village in Rosses Community School.

The afternoon, which was the brainchild of Moya Curran and her colleagues, included their own original pantomime, face painting, story telling, an all day concert and of course the visit by the popular Mr and Mrs Claus.

In addition the students, using all their creativity created a wealth of unusual handmade gifts, many out of recycled materials and all very individualistic.

The village attracted hundreds of visitors throughout Saturday afternoon, many wearing the green and white of Gweedore in anticipation of a great day on Sunday.

The whole event would restore your faith for the future - the community is the backbone of rural Ireland - and Dungloe is a prime example. They seem to possess that “just do it” attitude.

