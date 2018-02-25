Picture Special: Bertie in Donegal for Brexit Conference

The Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny drew a large crowd on Friday night for a special meeting on Brexit.

The event was organised by former Donegal TD, Niall Blaney and special guest on the night was former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern.

The Brexit issue continues to be a hot topic of debate, especially here in Donegal - and the issues facing all sectors of the community in this county were discussed at length at Friday night's event.

Photographs by Brian McDaid.