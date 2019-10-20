Sinn Féin president says House of Commons events will not allay fears of border communities

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said the antics and bluster at Westminster will do nothing to allay the Brexit fears of workers, business or farmers.

She was speaking after the House of Commons voted to delay approval of the UK government's deal to leave the EU which was agreed on Thursday.

The Sinn Féin president said the events were "more farce and dysfunction in the British House of Chaos".



“What happened today has nothing to do with Ireland, our interests, our economy or our agreements. No one should be under any illusion about that.



“Today’s antics and bluster will not allay the fears of Irish workers, business or agri-foods producers and our border communities.



“The majority of the people of the North did not consent to Brexit. It is being foisted on them against their democratic wishes.



“Sinn Féin will continue to work to defend Ireland from the worst impacts of Brexit and ensure there will be no hard border, no Unionist veto and that the Good Friday Agreement will be protected.”

