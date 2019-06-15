Westport Gardaí investigating discovery of woman's body in house yesterday morning

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the body of a woman at a house in the Kilbree area of Westport have a arrested a man in his 40s in relation to this incident.

Gardaí became aware of the incident yesterday at approximately 10am.

The man is currently detained at Castlebar Garda station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

At this stage Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. The family of the deceased woman has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

An incident room has been established at Castlebar Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.