DONEGAL GAA - ULSTER INTERMEDIATE REACTION
LISTEN: St Nauls manager Barry Meehan says it was disappointing but beaten by the better team
Barry Meehan, the St Nauls manager, was obviously disappointed with the outcome of the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship semi-final when they went down heavily to Galbally of Tyrone in Celtic Park.
But he had no excuses and felt they were beaten by the better team on the day.
Listen to his interview with Tom Comack after the match
