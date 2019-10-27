DONEGAL GAA - SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL REPLAY
LISTEN: Odhrán Mac Niallais says Gaoth Dobhair lucky to have another go at it
DONEGAL FINAL SET FOR SECOND REPLAY ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Once again Odhrán Mac Niallais was impressive for Gaoth Dobhair in the replay of the Donegal county final, notching 0-6 for his side, but says they are lucky to have another go at it after Seaghan Ferry came forward to hit the equaliser with time almost up in extra-time.
Odhrán was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on