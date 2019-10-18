DONEGAL GAA - SENIOR RESERVE FINAL
LISTEN: Kilcar veteran Gerard McBrearty happy to be back in another Reserve final
Kilcar are surprise finalists in the Senior Reserve Championship final after overcoming Naomh Conaill in the semi-final. Their last success was in 2011 when Gerard McBrearty was captain. McBrearty is still on board for the Towney men and at the press night ahead of the final on Monday in the Abbey Hotel, Gerard spoke to Peter Campbell about the final
