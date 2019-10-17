LISTEN: Two games out, Ollie Horgan's focus turns to the play-offs

Finn Harps play their final Premier Division game of the 2019 campaign on Friday night when they host Waterford FC in Ballybofey.

Ollie Horgan's side go into the final two games of the season - they're away to Derry City on Friday week - knowing that barring a miracle, they'll be facing either Drogheda United or Cabinteely in a two-legged promotion, relegation play-off.

So with that in mind, it's no surprise that the Harps boss has turned his focus to the play-offs. But ahead of Friday night's visit of Waterford, he told the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty, that it's important his team put in a good performance against the Munster side at Finn Park - and he agreed that despite their problems this season, Waterford have plenty of quality within their ranks.