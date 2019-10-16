LISTEN: Donegal GAA's Aaron Kyles on the new partnership with Abbey VS, Donegal Town

Donegal's new Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles has agreed a partnership with the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town to provide upgraded gym facilities for Donegal GAA teams. The partnership was negotiated between Donegal GAA and the school with the help of sponsorship from Liam Clancy and the Abbey Hotel.

At the launch on Tuesday evening, which was attended by Donegal senior players Hugh McFadden (who spoke at the launch), Paddy McGrath and Jamie Brennan, Peter Campbell caught up with Aaron Kyles to get an outline of what the partnership needs.

Listen to what the new Games Development Manager had to say . . .