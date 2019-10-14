LISTEN: St Nauls Shane Conneely hoping that his old Galway club can do the double

Eight years with St Nauls after coming to live in Donegal, Shane Conneely now has Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht medals as well as two Intermediate Championship medals, following Sunday's win over Cloughaneely.

He is hoping that his old club Micheal Breathnachs can complete a Donegal-Galway double as they have an Intermediate final replay still to play.

He was speaking to Peter Campbell after Sunday's win in Ballybofey