DONEGAL GAA - INTERMEDIATE FINAL REACTION
LISTEN: St Nauls playmaker Peadar Mogan gives reaction after winning a final at last
One of St Nauls most impressive performance in their Intermediate Championship final win was Peadar Mogan, who's range of passing was one of the highlights of the final.
He was just happy to get a win at last in a county final, after suffering in recent finals at underage and senior
He was giving his reaction after the final to Peter Campbell
