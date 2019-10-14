LISTEN: St Nauls playmaker Peadar Mogan gives reaction after winning a final at last

DONEGAL GAA - INTERMEDIATE FINAL REACTION

One of St Nauls most impressive performance in their Intermediate Championship final win was Peadar Mogan, who's range of passing was one of the highlights of the final.

He was just happy to get a win at last in a county final, after suffering in recent finals at underage and senior

He was giving his reaction after the final to Peter Campbell