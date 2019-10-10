LISTEN: St Nauls manager wants his team to play to the final whistle on Sunday

On Sunday St Nauls will meet Cloughaneely in the Intermediate Championship decider. On Wednesday night their manager Barry Meehan was in Convoy to watch the side from the north west overcome Aodh Ruadh in a titanic struggle. The game was a replay and it took a last minute goal from Darren McGeever to snatch victory.

The St Nauls manager knows that his side will have to give their best when they step out on Sunday in the final but he is looking forward to the challenge.

He was speaking to Peter Campbell