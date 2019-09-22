LISTEN: 'A great day for the club' - Glenfin's Gerard Ward

Gerard Ward kicked six points as Glenfin saw off Four Masters in Sunday evening's Group C meeting at Pairc Taobhoige.

The win means Glenfin are into a Senior Championship quarter-final - something Ward admitted wasn't really on the radar when the championship campaign got underway.

Ward, who produced another fine display in the Glenfin attack, offered his thoughts on his team's victory to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty - at the same time the draw for the last eight was taking place in nearby Glenswilly