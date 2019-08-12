DONEGAL SPORT
LISTEN: Olympic and world champion Katie-George Dunlevy on her World Cup preparations
CYCLIST WAS SPECIAL GUEST AT ROUND THE HOUSES CYCLE IN BALLYSHANNON
Para Olympic and World gold medal winning cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy was in Donegal last week on a break from her preparations for the World Championships in September.
On the break she was guest of the Donegal Bay Cycling Club's annual 'Round The Houses' cycle event in Ballyshannon, where she gave an update on her preparations to Peter Campbell
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on