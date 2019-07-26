DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: St Eunan's Rory Carr gives his reaction to win over St Michaels

CARR HIT 0-10 FOR WINNERS

Rory Carr hit 0-10 as St Eunans got the better of St Michaels at the Bridge in a league encounter on Friday night.

After the game Tom Comack got the reaction of the Letterkenny sharpshooter