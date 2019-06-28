DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Devastated was the word used by Donegal manager Gary McDaid after U-20s loss to Fermanagh
"BAD WEEK ALL ROUND" - SAYS MCDAID
For Donegal manager Gary McDaid, it was a bad ending to a bad week, after the death of his neighbour Manus Kelly in Glenswilly.
The Donegal boss was happy that his side gave everything but was disappointed that they did not close out the game when they got back level near the end.
Peter Campbell got his reaction after the game
