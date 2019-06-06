LISTEN: Mark Russell looking forward to visit of table-toppers Dundalk

Finn Harps meet table-toppers Dundalk at Finn Park on Saturday night as the Donegal side look to bring a halt to a disappointing run of results.

After league defeats to Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohs, Harps have dropped behind UCD on goal difference at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Mark Russell in action for Harps against UCD at Finn Park PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Ahead of this weekend's game in Ballybofey, Mark Russell joined Jacob Borg and Harps manager Ollie Horgan at a press conference in Letterkenny on Wednesday evening.

Scottish wide player Russell said he's been enjoying life with Finn Harps since signing from Falkirk earlier this season.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty