Ulster Senior Football Championship - reaction
Listen- Paddy McGrath's reaction to Donegal's six point win over Fermanagh in Brewster Park
Donegal were patient against Fermanagh this afternoon before closing out the game in the closing minutes to run out 0-15 to 0-9 winners. Paddy McGrath kicked started the Donegal challenge with a number of surges forward after Fermanagh hit the game's two opening scores. Teak tough defender told Tom Comack afterwards that he felt it was important for Donegal to at Fermanagh at the stage they did.
