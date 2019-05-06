DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Kilcar manager Barry Doherty gives his reaction to his side winning the Donegal Gaeltacht title

It was another success for Kilcar manager Barry Doherty as he watched his side overcome Gaoth Dobhair on their own patch.

He gave his reaction to the win to Tom Comack