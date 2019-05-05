LISTEN: Naomh Ultan's scorer-in-chief Dermot Gallier happy to get points in Ballintra

DONEGAL GAA

Dermot Gallier hit five frees for Naomh Ultan which proved decisive in the league game at Trummon against Naomh Brid.

After the game he gave his reaction to the win to Peter Campbell