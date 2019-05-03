DONEGAL SOCCER

LISTEN: A very happy Ollie Horgan gives his reaction after Finn Harps' first win

FINN PARK SIDE DEFEAT UCD 3-0

Finn Harps got their first win of the Premier league season when they overcame UCD at Finn Park and after the game manager Ollie Horgan gave his reaction to Diarmaid Doherty